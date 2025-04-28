Joe Tokarz to host ‘Submarines on the Illinois River’ at Standard library

The Standard branch of the Putnam County Library District is scheduled to host Submarines on the Illinois River with Joe Tokarz. (Derek Barichello)

The Standard branch of the Putnam County Library District is scheduled to host Submarines on the Illinois River with Joe Tokarz.

The program is 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, at 128 First St., Standard.

During World War II, 28 submarines were built in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. of those, 25 went to war. four never came home.

The USS Chicago Base of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. has put Manitowoc SubmarineMemorials in Chicago, Joliet and Morris – along the path they took on their way to war. With help, Ottawa will be the next site of a Manitowoc Submarines Memorial.