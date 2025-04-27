La Salle police find no threat after man offers children money

La Salle police said there is no threat to the public after a man offered children money Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Marquette Street. (Scott Anderson)

According to a news release from the police department, officers were called to the area about 12:30 p.m. after a man in a vehicle reportedly offered neighborhood children money for Easter gifts.

The incident was shared on La Salle community Facebook pages as a possible child abduction attempt.

He was identified and interviewed by officers. After investigating, police determined the man had no harmful intent and was trying to give the children money.

The case will be reviewed for a possible violation of disturbing the peace, because of the alarm caused in the neighborhood, La Salle police said.