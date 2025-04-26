Streator to host town hall meeting on violence May 8

A town hall meeting to discuss recent violence is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 8, at the Streator High School auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. (Derek Barichello)

The city conducted a town hall meeting in October. At that time, Mayor Tara Bedei said the city would host another session in six months for updates. Bedei said more details will follow regarding the meeting.

In October, more than 100 residents attended a meeting at City Hall with Police Chief John Franklin, Deputy Chief Robert Wood, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Goode to discuss gun violence last summer and fall.

A pair of shootings over Easter weekend, including one that resulted in the death of a 17 year old have brought the issue back to the forefront of public discussion.