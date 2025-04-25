Streator man to represent self in November ‘botched robbery’ case

A Streator man accused of setting up a robbery – and then firing gunshots when his plans went awry – has decided to act as his own lawyer.

Derek E. Dill Jr., 34, faces four felony charges led by armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison, filed after a botched robbery Nov. 3 in Streator. Prosecutors allege Bryanna M. Stash posed as a paid escort and tried to rob the target who arrived at the scene while Dill stood nearby ready to intervene.

When the would-be victim resisted the and struggled with Stash, Dill allegedly fired several shots. There were no injuries.

Dill appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for the setting of trial dates but instead announced he wants to represent himself – pro se, in legal parlance.

After quizzing Dill briefly about his education and well-being, Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed to the let the public defender’s office withdraw from the case.

The judge also warned Dill he would given no breaks and would have to prepare his felony case from jail, as Dill had been denied pre-trial release.

“You’re on your own,” Ryan warned him.

Dill does not yet have a trial setting. Ryan ordered him to return for a June 6 status hearing, by which time the public defender’s office will have tendered all the discovery (the documents and evidence collected in the case) for Dill’s review.

Dill faces prison time. Besides the Class X felony, Dill also is charged with attempted armed robbery, vehicular invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm, all Class 1 felonies carrying extended prison terms of four to 30 years.

Stash is in prison. She pleaded guilty to a drug deal executed prior to the Nov. 3 robbery as well as her part in the robbery and accepted a negotiated plea for eight years. She will be released in late 2028.