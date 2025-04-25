LeRocher Bookstore and Gift Shop at Starved Rock to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

The LeRocher Bookstore and Gift Shop by the Starved Rock Foundation will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 26. (Photo provided by Matthew Klein)

The LeRocher Bookstore and Gift Shop by the Starved Rock Foundation will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 26.

The bookstore is located inside the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center, located along the river by the main parking lot.

In celebration, spend $20 or more and receive a free “Time Talks” book that features the Starved Rock, Matthiessen and geology of the region.

Located within Starved Rock State Park, the local bookstore offers a selection of nature-themed books, including wildlife and geology titles, along with postcards, stickers and other unique souvenirs. Operated by volunteers, all proceeds directly support park projects and programs. The LeRocher Bookstore and Gift Shop offers a range of items that help support the Starved Rock Foundation’s key pillars of education, conservation and recreation. The store has a selection of children’s books, wildlife, plants, history, geology and titles specific to the park/region.

Go to www.starvedrock.org for more information.