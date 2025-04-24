Streator man detained for Class X weapon charge amid Easter Sunday murder investigation

The investigation into the Easter Sunday shooting has turned into a criminal charge for a Streator man. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Charles Spencer, 30, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, Class X felony carrying six to 30 years.

Spencer has not been charged with firing any of the Sunday gunshots that killed a 17-year-old (whose name has not been released to date) and injured two others in a vehicle in Streator.

However, La Salle County prosecutors revealed Thursday that police investigating the homicide found video footage showing Spencer in possession of a pistol.

“On the video, (Spencer) is seen walking through the residence on April 20, 2025, at approximately 12:12 a.m., holding a firearm, a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine,” prosecutors wrote in a petition to deny Spencer pretrial release.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office declined additional comment on Spencer’s case or the shooting, except to say the investigation is ongoing.

At the Thursday hearing, Spencer advised Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. that he wants time to seek private counsel. Ryan agreed and set a May 1 court date, at which time Spencer could argue for release.

Spencer had been out of custody, having bonded out on a still-pending charge of armed robbery in connection with the July 7, 2022, holdup at Streator Community Credit Union.

(Another suspect in the credit union holdup pleaded guilty in late 2024. Tyshawn D. Stewart, 26, of Merrionette Park was sentenced to 21 years. He will paroled in 2034.)