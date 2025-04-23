Ottawa/L-P boys tennis postponed in progress: The Times Tuesday Roundup

The Ottawa No. 1 doubles team of Collin Olszewski and Ayden Sexton play against L-P on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Boys tennis

Ottawa/La Salle-Peru start, then postponed by rain: At the L-P Sports Complex, La Salle-Peru boys tennis team won two of three doubles matches before its Interstate 8 Conference dual with Ottawa was postponed due to rain on Tuesday.

At No. 1 doubles, L-P’s Danny Santoy and Michael Milota won 6-4, 6-4 over Ayden Sexton and Collin Olszewski, while the Cavalier duo of Jackson Sellett and Riley Cetwinski outlasted Kaden Araujo and Tucker Ditchfield 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 at No. 2 doubles.

The Pirates’ Landon Sawin and Caden Walter won 6-5, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.

Singles play will be rescheduled.

Ottawa's Tucker Ditchfield returns a serve from L-P on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Baseball

Streator 4, Peotone 1: At Peotone, the Bulldogs (8-11, 3-5) earned a split of the Illinois Central Eight Conference series with the Blue Devils by scoring two runs in the fourth and sixth innings to back winning pitcher Jake Hagie (6⅓ IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 K) and Blaize Bressner, who induced a game-ending double play to earn the save.

Cole Winterrowd (double, solo homer) and Joe Hoekstra (double, two RBIs) each had two hits for Streator. Luke Bemont doubled.

Marquette sophomore Griffin Dobberstein (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, Griffin Dobberstein’s two-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh closed out the Crusaders’ (16-1, 8-0) Tri-County Conference win over the Mallards.

Dobberstein (two doubles) and Keaton Davis (double, two RBIs) each had two hits for the hosts. Jaxsen Higgins (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) recorded the win in relief of starter Easton Debernardi (5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K).

Seneca 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the Fighting Irish (6-12, 3-5) scored two in the first and three in each of the final three innings in the TCC win over the Warriors (2-11, 1-9).

Cam Shriey (two home runs, five RBIs), Jace Mitchell (double, RBI), Paxton Giertz (double, triple, two RBIs) and Cody Clennon (two RBIs) all had two hits for Seneca. Giertz (2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K), Wyatt Holman (1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K), Brady Haines (1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) and Vinny Corrado (1 IP, 3 K) all combined on the three-hit shoutout.

Losing pitcher Nolan Price (3⅓, 10 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K), Brayden Matsko and Reece Pelnarsh singled for WFC.

Serena 11, Indian Creek 0 (6 inn.): At Shabbona, the Huskers (5-10, 3-5) scored six runs in the opening inning, and winning pitcher Beau Raikes allowed just one hit with four walks and 14 strikeouts in six innings in the Little Ten Conference win over the Timberwolves.

Raikes (RBI), Payton Twait (RBI), Carter Meyer and Tucker Whiteaker (double, five RBIs) all had two hits for Serena, while Nolan Muffler drove in a pair of runs. Wesley Hendricks doubled.

Newark 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At Hinckley, the Norsemen earned a split of the LTC series to improve to 8-12 and 7-1.

Payton Wills (triple, two RBIs) and David Ulrich (double) each had two hits for Newark, while Jackson Walker doubled, and Caleb Morgan drove in two runs. Eastin McBroom (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) earned the victory on the mound.

Somonauk 18, Earlville 5 (6 inn.): At Earlville, the Bobcats (8-7, 6-2) pounded out 17 hits — three each by Brady Andrews (double, RBI) and Noah Brandt (triple, three RBIs) — in the LTC win over the Red Raiders (3-9, 2-4).

Alex Barnes (two RBIs), Luke Hartsell (RBI), Landon Johnson (two RBIs) and Kaden Geers-Clason (three RBIs) had two hits apiece for Somonauk, while Tristan Reed (3⅓ IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) was the winner with relief help from Geers-Clason (1⅔ IP, 1 H, 3 K) and Brandt (1 IP, 1 K).

Grady Harp (RBI), Joe Clifford (double) and Hayden Spoonmore (double, two RBIs) all had two hits for Earlville. Easton Fruit (3⅓ IP, 11 H, 11 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

Softball

Peotone 1, Streator 0: At Peotone, the host Blue Devils pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in the ICE win over the Bulldogs (5-13, 2-5) to finish the series split.

Morgan Kostal had both of Streator’s hits, while Makenna Ondrey (6 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) suffered the tough-luck loss in the circle.

Seneca 15, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the Irish (16-0, 8-0) scored in every inning in the TCC win over the Warriors (1-12, 0-9).

Graysen Provance (RBI) had three hits to lead Seneca, while Emma Mino (two RBIs) and winning pitcher Hayden Pfeifer (double, RBI; 5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 10 K) each had two hits. Alyssa Zellers had three RBIs, and Camryn Stecken and Lexie Buis each two runs driven in.

Emma Palaschak singled for WFC’s lone hit. Brooklyn Delheimer (5 IP, 10 H, 10 ER, 9 BB) took the loss.

Somonauk/Leland 9, Earlville 6 (8 inn.): At Earlville, the Bobcats (6-8, 4-2) pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth in the LTC win over the Red Raiders (5-7, 1-5).

Kaydence Eade (double, two RBIs), Ady Werner (double), Kammy Ambler (double, RBI) and Maddie LeCuyer all had two hits for S/L, while Askley McCoy (two RBIs) tripled. Kayla Anderson and Kennedy Barshinger each doubled. Brooke Bahrey (8 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the win.

Losing pitcher Addie Scherer (7 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; home run, two RBIs) had three hits for Earlville, while Audrey Scherer (RBI) and Samantha Knauf (double, RBI) had two hits apiece.

Morris 13, Newark 3 (5 inn.): At Morris, the Norsemen fell to 9-11-1 with the road loss.

Adelaide Johnson, Brooklyn Wallin and Dottie Wood (three RBIs) each singled for Newark, while Rylie Carlson (2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 3 BB) suffered the loss.

Woodstock North 6, Sandwich 1: At Woodstock, the Indians fell to 6-7 overall and 3-3 in Kishwaukee River Conference play with the loss to the Thunder.

Kayden Corneils (double, solo home run) and Abby Johnson (double) each had two hits for Sandwich. Brooklyn Marks (5 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) took the loss.

Co-ed track and field

Fieldcrest’s Krischel, Beckett win: At the seven-team Livingston County Invite, Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (800-meter run) and Micheal Beckett (triple jump) both recorded first-place marks.

On the girls side, the Knights’ Hannah Schumacher placed first in the 800.

Somonauk’s Punsalan wins two events at Indian Creek: At Shabbona, the Bobcats Alexis Punsalan captured both the 100- and 200-meter dash in a seven-team meet.

On the boys side, Gunnar Swenson won the 400, and the 4X400 relay team of Landin Stillwell, Karter Nelson, Swenson and Jackson Brockway also placed first.

Seneca boys, girls win own meet: At Seneca, the Irish boys (196½) outpointed runner-up Yorkville Christian (116), while the host girls (189) surged ahead of second-place Lisle (103) in a seven-school event.

The Seneca boys had winning efforts from Travis Barr (200), Colton Pumphrey (110 hurdles), Zebadiah Maxwell (discus), Brayden Simek (high jump) and Matt Stach (long jump), while Moah Odum won both the wheelchair division of the shot put and discus. Newark’s Kellen Westerfield claimed the win in the 400.

The Seneca girls had wins posted by Natalie Misener (1,600), Evelyn O’Connor (3,200) and Lila Coleman (long jump).

Newark’s Tess Carlson (pole vault) and Addison Ness (triple jump) also placed first.

Boys track and field

Morris 80, Ottawa 48: At Morris, the Pirates received first-place finishes from Stephon Patrick (shot put, discus), Jackson Cucio (400), Caleb Hunt (long jump), the 4X100 relay (Dominic Sartori, Payton Lyon, Brayden Brewer, Evan Fallmaier) and 4X400 relay (Dreager Duncan, Brayden Biewer, Max Maubach, Ryker Cole).

Harvard 79, Sandwich 35: At Harvard, Sandwich’s Colt Li won the 100-meter dash in 12.10 seconds, Kolter Hardekoph won the 110 hurdles in 23.15 seconds and 300 hurdles in 59.88, and Aiden Ferguson cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump.

Girls track and field

Morris 75, Ottawa 48: At Morris, finishing first for the Pirates were Riley Thrush (1,600), Sam Ruiz (shot put), Karsyn Moore (high jump) and Savannah Markey (long jump).

Harvard 80, Sandwich 40: At Harvard, Sandwich’s Aubri Hill won the 100 in 15.09, Alexandria LaPorte the 800 in 3:02.62, and Tegan Stryzk the 300 hurdles in 59.93.