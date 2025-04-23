April 23, 2025
La Salle County grand jury: April 22, 2025

By Tom Collins
gavel

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

  • Phillip E. Spratt, 48, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
  • Alexandria Redcliff, 26, of La Salle (driving while revoked);
  • Nicholas R. Snyder, 35, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a weapon; reckless discharge of a firearm);
  • Genia M. Nickel, 50, of Mendota (two counts of theft);
  • Sarah A. Shelor, 59, of Ottawa (two counts of criminal trespass to a residence);
  • John J. Schiffgens, 63, of Ottawa (retail theft);
  • Quintin R. Love, 49, of Leuser, Minnesota (driving while revoked);
  • Sharon M. McDaniel, 47, of East Moline (aggravated DUI);
  • Dakota J. Klotz, 24, of Sandwich (two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon).

One individual was indicted on possession of a controlled substance.

 

