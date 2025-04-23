La Salle County grand jury: April 22, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Phillip E. Spratt, 48, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
- Alexandria Redcliff, 26, of La Salle (driving while revoked);
- Nicholas R. Snyder, 35, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a weapon; reckless discharge of a firearm);
- Genia M. Nickel, 50, of Mendota (two counts of theft);
- Sarah A. Shelor, 59, of Ottawa (two counts of criminal trespass to a residence);
- John J. Schiffgens, 63, of Ottawa (retail theft);
- Quintin R. Love, 49, of Leuser, Minnesota (driving while revoked);
- Sharon M. McDaniel, 47, of East Moline (aggravated DUI);
- Dakota J. Klotz, 24, of Sandwich (two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon).
One individual was indicted on possession of a controlled substance.