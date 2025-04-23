La Salle County grand jury: April 22, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Phillip E. Spratt, 48, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Alexandria Redcliff, 26, of La Salle (driving while revoked);

Nicholas R. Snyder, 35, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a weapon; reckless discharge of a firearm);

Genia M. Nickel, 50, of Mendota (two counts of theft);

Sarah A. Shelor, 59, of Ottawa (two counts of criminal trespass to a residence);

John J. Schiffgens, 63, of Ottawa (retail theft);

Quintin R. Love, 49, of Leuser, Minnesota (driving while revoked);

Sharon M. McDaniel, 47, of East Moline (aggravated DUI);

Dakota J. Klotz, 24, of Sandwich (two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon).

One individual was indicted on possession of a controlled substance.