Princeton Tree Board leads volunteer event planting 100 trees

Volunteers plant 100 trees Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Oakwood Cemetery in Princeton during an event coordinated by the Princeton Tree Board. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Local)

The Princeton Tree Board led a successful effort to plant 100 trees Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery.

Employee team members from Taylor’s Way and Hornbaker Gardens participated in the event coined “Plantathon 1.0″ by organizers. Volunteers watered trees and provided mulch for them.

“There was a big turnout there, including volunteers from the public,” said Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry.

City Employee Eric Ellberg participated with his wife and four sons, Mabry said.

“It’s a combined effort to get 100 trees planted at Oakwood Cemetery, which is a great service,” Mabry said. “We appreciate those trees.”

Mabry commended the tree board consisting of Dennis and Brian Taylor, David Hornbaker, Kelly Autrey-Webber, Lex Poppens and Andy Dye.

In a related matter, Mabry read a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day as Friday, April 25, in Princeton. The proclamation encouraged support of tree planting programs and urged citizens to plant their own trees to improve urban forestry.