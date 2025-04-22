Mendota to receive $1.9M grant to restore fire-destroyed building

The City of Mendota is being awarded a $1,988,625 grant to develop a multi-purpose building, owned and managed by the city, that was devastated in a 2022 fire. The grant was announced Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Ali Braboy)

The city of Mendota is being awarded a $1,988,625 grant to develop a multi-purpose building – owned and managed by the city – that was devastated in a 2022 fire.

The “Rise From the Ashes Revitalization Project” will rehabilitate the building at 704 Illinois Ave. to boost downtown economic investment by serving multiple purposes.

Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in announcing grants totaling $30 million through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets and Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recover programs to revitalize commercial corridors and downtown areas.

Mendota is a recipient of the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets grant from DCEO.

“Of course we are all very excited about that grant,” Mayor David Boelk said. “It’s going to redo the block that was damaged by fire.”

Boelk praised city staff for “the tremendous job” they did in procuring grants the past 12 months and said, “there are plenty more in the pipeline.”

The ground floor of 704 Illinois Ave. will be available for businesses and organizations to sell products, host events and support community enrichment activities. This will be beneficial for businesses that have downsized or transitioned to online operations because of pandemic restrictions and are looking to establish or re-establish a physical presence. Additionally, it will provide a venue for nonprofit and corporate organizations to host events, enhancing the downtown area’s vitality.

The upper floor will feature a co-working space with internet access, human interaction and a professional setting for individuals working from home, attending virtual classes or facing limited internet access for essential virtual connections such as classes, medical appointments or business meetings.

Located in the heart of downtown, this building is part of a block that experienced a devastating fire in 2022. The fire left five other buildings in ruins and created empty lots adjacent to the proposed building project. The city aims to make the 704 Illinois Ave. building the premier setting for the block’s redevelopment and a catalyst for revitalizing the entire downtown. This building, designed with spaces for co-working, a public market, events and meeting areas, is an integral part of the overall “Work Well Mendota” initiative.

The Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets grant Capital Program provides grants for construction, repair and modernization of public infrastructure and amenities to boost jobs, improve quality of life and stimulate economic activity for communities that have experienced historic disinvestment. The goal of this program is to drive investment in infrastructure and public amenities that will invite more people back into Main Street districts and local city centers in communities of all sizes. These Main Street districts are economic and cultural engines for small towns across the state. The second round of RDMS funding builds upon $106 million in RDMS grants provided in 2022.

Other local recipients of the Rebuild Illinois grants are Spring Valley to receive $695,430 for streetscape improvements enhancing access to the businesses in the 100 and 200 blocks on St. Paul Street and Walnut to be awarded $297,750 for the final phase of the village’s rehabilitation, including sidewalk replacement/improvements, new modern street light installation and installing a new asphalt pavement surface.