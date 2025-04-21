Putnam County Library District announces May 2025 schedule

Putnam County Library District is participating in the Illinois Valley road trip through May 10.

Visit library neighbors and see what unique collections they offer, and the different services available.

Visit the circulation desk at each library to collect a stamp on your passport. Collect stamps, then turn in your passport at your home library for entry into a drawing.

Visit your home library and get your road trip passport. Visit as many libraries as you can and have your passport stamped. Return your passport to your home library and enter to win.

Prizes for adults that go to at least one other library in the area, someone who goes to each of Putnam County’s branches and a child that participates.

The library district will be closed Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day.

2 p.m. Saturday, May 3: Illinois Libraries Presents: Art and Adventures with Author/Illustrator Dan Santat. Santat is the author and illustrator of more than a hundred books for young people. Many of his books are New York Times-bestsellers, including “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend,” “Are We There Yet?” and “After the Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again).” His latest works include the best-selling graphic novels, “The Aquanaut” and “A First Time for Everything.” Go to https://bit.ly/ILP_DanSantat

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 13: Illinois Libraries Presents: Poverty: A Discussion with Matthew Desmond. He is a professor of sociology at Princeton University and author of the award winning book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.” Desmond’s research focuses on poverty in the United States, city life, housing insecurity, public policy, racial inequality and ethnography. Go to https://bit.ly/ILP_MatthewDesmond

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

6 p.m. Wednesday, May 7: Painting Night, Letter Painting.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8: The Journey of Mollie’s War: WACs and WWII. Zoom and watch party at the library. Cyndee Schaffer uses excerpts from her mother’s letters written home during WWII to provide a romantic yet frightful glimpse into the life of a woman in uniform during this crucial time in history. Schaffer will detail her mother’s experiences from basic training in 1943 to a dramatic image of seeing the Statue of Liberty in the midst of darkness in November 1945 when she returned home. May 8 is the 80th anniversary of VE day. Go to https://2ly.link/23aJu

May 12-16: Cricut Makerspace, during library hours. Come in to learn how to use the Cricut Maker. Call ahead to schedule an appointment. Bring summer shirts to iron on.

6 p.m. Friday, May 30: Summer Kickoff Family Night. The library will be kicking off summer with a party at the library. DJ Mara, Face Painting with Diane Alleman Martin games and food.

Putnam County Book Club meets 6:30 on the third Wednesday every month either at Hennepin or Granville libraries. The group chooses books together and looks forward to completing the list for the next year. Follow the group on Facebook.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

10 a.m. Saturday, May 3, and 4 p.m. Thursday, May 15: Tales with Tails (Read to Rosie). This program allows youth to practice literacy skills. Dogs love stories, even when words have to be worked out, missed or are misspoken.

1 p.m. Tuesday, May 6: Movie Matinee: “Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority.” The library hosts a screening of the documentary, “Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority.” In 1965, Patsy Takemoto Mink became the first woman of color in the U.S. Congress. Seven years later, she ran for the presidency, and co-authored Title IX, the landmark legislation that opened up high education and athletics to women. The documentary is 56 minutes in length, not rated, and is made possible through public performance rights through Kanopy.

4 p.m. Tuesday, May 6: Decorative Bird House Workshop. Decorate mini wooden bird houses to use as tabletop decoration or in a fairy garden. All supplies will be provided.

May 7 and 9: Card station. Available all day. Make cards for the special people in your life that have done so much for you. Art materials and blank cards provided.

10 a.m. Saturday, May 10, and 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 27: Tales with Tails (Read to Hobo). This program allows youth to practice literacy skills. Dogs love stories, even when words have to be worked out, missed or are misspoken.

5 p.m. Tuesday, May 13: Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s. When the Library hosts, in partnership with Independent Lens, the documentary, “Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s.” The documentary is an intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s and how this progressive neuro-degenerative disease transforms roles and relationships. Whether it’s a partner becoming a caregiver or an adult child shifting into being their parent’s caretaker, these stories show how families evolve when a loved one is diagnosed. Following the screening, representatives with the Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Group will share information on resources available in the community, and Library staff will provide information on memory kits available through the library, and how everyday citizens can contribute to Alzheimer research with Stall Catchers, an online game created by the Human Computation Institute at Cornell University. The film is one hour in length, and the conversation will be about 45 minutes to one hour. “Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s” premieres on PBS on May 5.

1 p.m. Tuesday, May 20: Movie Matinee: “Painting the Modern Garden: From Monet to Matisse.” The library screens the documentary, “Painting the Modern Garden: From Monet to Matisse.” For many great artists, the garden has long been considered a desirable subject for the expression of color, light and atmosphere. Claude Monet is perhaps the most well-known painter of gardens, but other greats such as Van Gogh, Pissarro, Matisse and Sargent all viewed the garden as a meaningful focus for their talents. This documentary takes a journey from the gallery to the gardens, to Giverny and Seebüll and other glorious grounds favored by artists, and how early 20th century artists designed and cultivated their own gardens to explore contemporary utopian ideas and motifs of color and form. The documentary is 1 hour and 30 minutes in length, not rated, and is made possible through public performance rights through Kanopy.

4 p.m. Tuesday, May 20: Glass Gem Magnet Workshop. Learn how to make your own glass gem magnets using flat glass marbles and a variety of craft supplies. All materials will be provided.

6 p.m. Thursday, May 22: The Happy Invention: History and Significance of Picture Postcards. Listen to a presentation on the history and significance of picture postcards. The first picture postcards were published for the 1889 Paris Exposition, celebrating the completion of the Eiffel Tower. In America, the first picture postcards were printed for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, making Illinois the birthplace of this invention in America. Since those flowery Victorian originals, uncountable billions of 10 postcards of every aspect of life have been printed, depicting train stations, bandstands, street views, cartoons, ads for products and services, social history both whimsical and dark, and everything in between. Katherine Hamilton-Smith, the founding curator of the Teich Archives, presents a look at the documentary power and significance of picture postcards in this presentation. She touches on the Curt Teich Company of Chicago, the role Illinois played in the history and development of postcards and on the picture postcard as a cultural icon. This program is made possible through the Illinois Humanities. Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom and the Illinois General Assembly [through the Illinois Arts Council Agency], as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations.

1 to 3 p.m. 1st Wednesday Fun at the library: School gets out early the first Wednesday of the month, so the Granville library will have a variety of board games and a light snack available for school age patrons. Games are resources that may be checked out as well.

10:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Toddler Time Tuesday. Provides unstructured time for our youngest patrons to explore movement and music. Our Tonie boxes will provide the music and we’ll shake maracas, wave scarves, and blow bubbles together.

11 a.m. Wednesdays: Ready Set Read Wednesday. Explore the library’s collection of early readers, phonics materials and letter recognition games. Take home reinforcement sheet provided.

10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 2: Homeschool Meet and Greet.

Our Family Reads: Start a new tradition over the weekend, reading together as a family. Our Family Reads are curated book bundles to read together with family. Picture books, fiction and nonfiction, a book bag and popcorn.

Book Discussion Group: Meets at 1 p.m. second and fourth Monday of every month. No assigned book to read. Group directed. Instead, share insights, opinions and views. Make recommendations.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

9 a.m. Saturday, May 3: Books and Brunch. Food, Books, and Friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10: “I Love my Mom” card craft

3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22: Scrabble tournament.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

4 p.m. Wednesday, May 7: Handprint Lily Bouquet Craft. Create a bouquet of lilies using paper and your hands. All supplies will be provided.

10 a.m. Saturday, May 10: Flower Pot. Planting for mom

4 p.m. Wednesday, May 21: Coffee Filter Butterflies. Create one-of-a-kind butterflies using coffee filters, markers, and water. All supplies will be provided.

10 a.m. Saturday, May 24: Hand Thumb Print Flag, with book reading.