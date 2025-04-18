Last call for Easter egg hunts in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties area

Jade Mumoz collects one of thousands of Easter eggs scattered around the hangar of Skydive Chicago on April 7, 2024. The eggs were divided up among different age groups for the kids safety. (Kyle Russell)

Last weekend, children filled their baskets with eggs from a number of Easter egg hunts across the Illinois Valley.

If anyone missed that opportunity or didn’t get their fill, there are more egg hunts planned for the weekend ahead, including a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt in Hennepin and an underwater egg hunt in Princeton. The Easter bunny is even planning to skydive into Skydive Chicago on Easter Sunday to take photos with visitors.

Buda

An egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Stewart Park, presented by the Buda Community Club. Fifth graders and younger may participate. Additionally, the Easter bunny will be present for photos.

DePue

The egg hunt will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 19, in the DePue School gym. There will be a bake sale and pictures with the Easter bunny at 10 a.m.

An egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Hopkins Park. It is hosted by Putnam County Community Church.

Hennepin

An egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, April 18, for children in kindergarten and younger on the South Lawn, and 10:30 a.m. for children in first through fifth grades on the North Lawn at 326 S. Milan St. The Easter bunny will be present for photos. The egg hunt is free and sponsored by the Hennepin Park District.

A glow-in-the-dark egg hunt is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, April 18, at Walter Durley Boyle Park. Meet at the library at 7:30 p.m. to take photos with the Easter bunny. Third graders and younger may participate. A rain date is set for Saturday, April 19.

An egg hunt and photos with the Easter bunny are scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Allen Park. The event is organized by the Special Events Committee.

The Easter bunny again will skydive into Skydive Chicago on Easter morning Sunday. The Easter bunny is scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m., followed by an egg hunt at 11:15 a.m. The Easter bunny will be available for photos until noon. Skydive Chicago is located at 3215 E. 1969th Road, Ottawa.

Princeton

The Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton, will host an underwater egg hunt at 4 p.m. Friday. Get candy for every egg found. Find the golden egg and win a pool party. Admission is $5 for members, $7 for residents and $10 for nonresidents.

The egg hunt presented by the Princeton Rotary Club is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Photos with the Easter bunny will be between 10 and 11 a.m., compliments of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. Ages 10 and younger are invited to participate. Ages 6 to 8 will hunt north of the courthouse, and ages 9 to 10 will search on the south side of the courthouse.

The Bureau County Fair Queens will host an egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds for different age groups: 0 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. A Second Chance Liquidation Place and Faith’s Fabulous Treats is teaming up with the queens to put on the hunt.

Rutland

The village is planning an Easter egg hunt from 1 to 2 p.m. at Rutland Village Park.

Serena

An egg hunt is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at Serena United Methodist Church. Anyone is welcome.

Sheffield

An egg hunt is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at West Park. The Easter bunny will be in attendance. Categories are 3 and younger, 4 and 5 years olds, first and second grade, and third through fifth grades. A golden egg in each category wins a special prize.

Streator

The Hardscrabble Lions of Streator will host the third annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, rain or shine, in City Park. Ages 0 to 3 begin at 10 a.m., ages 4 to 5 at 10:10 a.m., ages 6 to 7 at 10:20 a.m. and ages 8 to 10 at 10:30 a.m. Meet the Easter bunny, and bring your own basket to collect eggs. Prizes will be awarded. Streator Onized Credit Union will serve as a sponsor.

Sublette

Sublette’s annual Easter egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at the park pavilion at Centennial Park. There will be prizes. The Easter egg hunt is hosted by the Sub-Let Indians 4-H Club.

Tiskilwa

An egg hunt for kids in pre-kindergarten through third grade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Tiskilwa East Park.

Toluca

An egg hunt will take place Saturday, April 19. Crafts and activities start at 10:30 a.m., with the hunt beginning at 11 a.m. at the Toluca ballpark on the west side of town.

Utica

The Utica Fire Protection District will host an egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Carey Memorial Park. Age groups will be toddler, preschool, kindergarten, first grade, second and third grades, and fourth through sixth grades.

Wenona

The Women of Wenona will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Wenona City Park. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. In the event of rain, the event will be at Fieldcrest Middle School. The egg hunt will be staged in three different age groups: 0 to 3, 4 to 6 and 7 to 10.

