IVCC board to meet April 16

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, in CTC-206. For the evening, the meeting has been relocated from its usual location.

Agenda items include the recognition of two retiring trustees and a student trustee , as well as the introduction of the incoming student trustee, approval of bid results for 2025 campus renovations, technology equipment purchase requests and personnel appointments.

The full agenda and links to Board materials can be found at ivcc.edu/board. The meeting can be accessed by the public at link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/81228555729 and meeting ID number 812 2855 5729. For dial-in, call 1-312- 626-6799.

The Board will adjourn briefly into closed session before considering the full agenda.

The Board’s 2025 meeting schedule can be found at https://www.ivcc.edu/board/board_meeting_dates.php

Beginning next month, the Board will meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. and closed session will return to its regularly established position in the agenda.