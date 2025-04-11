Starved Rock Country Community Foundation awards $1,500 grant for suicide prevention training

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation representatives met recently with Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network officials in Princeton. Pictured from left are SRCCF President Fran Brolley, SRCCF board member Michael Stutzke, ICAHN Executive Director Tracy Warner and ICAHN Director of Clinical Programs Michelle Hansen. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently awarded a $1,500 community grant to the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network for suicide intervention training.

The grant allowed Michelle Hansen, ICAHN director of clinical programs, to attend a five-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training for instructors in March.

Hansen will train community members and hospital staff to recognize individuals at risk of suicide and teach them intervention and safety planning.

ICAHN is a nonprofit representing 60 rural and critical access hospitals across the state. It was founded in 2003 to facilitate the sharing of resources, support services, grants, education, training and networking among CAHs.

For information about SRCCF Community Grants, visit srccf.org/grant-information, call 815-252-2906, or stop in the office at 116 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa.