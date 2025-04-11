Princeton DAR presents American flag to new citizen

The Princeton-Illinois chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented an American flag to new citizen Cynthia DelGado Lara at its April 5 meeting. Pictured are (from left) Elizabeth Hauger, Cynthia Delgado Lara, Juanita Tarrence and Nancy Gartner. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

The Princeton-Illinois chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented an American flag to new citizen Cynthia DelGado Lara at its April 5 meeting.

DelGado Lara came to La Salle Elementary School district in third grade from Mexico speaking limited English. DelGado Lara’s hard work over the years paid off and she took freshman high school algebra as an eighth grade student.

Her conscientious and considerate caring for others, exhibiting an excellent work ethic and good citizenship resulted in her being awarded DAR Good Citizen Award her senior year at La Salle-Peru High School from the Illini DAR chapter based in Ottawa, according to the Princeton DAR.

DelGado Lara became a valued bilingual paraprofessional at Lincoln Junior High in La Salle. During that time she started her own family, continued working in her family’s business, completed her bachelor’s degree in education and teaches at Waltham Elementary.

DelGado Lara made one more of her dreams come true. She became an American citizen.

“She exemplifies what an American Citizen should be,” the DAR said in a news release. “Our Founding Fathers would be proud.”

Princeton chapter’s American Flag Chair Juanita Tarrence and Vice Regent Elizabeth Hauger presented DelGado Lara with an American flag that has flown over the National Daughters of the American Revolution home in Washington D.C. Memorial Continental Hall. Memorial Continental Hall is the only monument in Washington dedicated to the patriots of the American Revolution.

Daughters of the American Revolution is a Service Organization concerned with historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Any woman older than 18 may join the Daughters of the American Revolution by documenting her lineage to a man or woman who aided the cause of American Independence through military, civil or patriotic service. To find a local chapter, visit dar.org/membership.