Bureau County Property Transfers: March 1-15, 2025

The following property transfers were recorded March 1-15, 2025, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:

March 3

Katelynn Lynch (adm) and Robert Swallers (decd) to Roberto Perez and Jenoveva Santoyo, administrator’s deed, Lot 11 in Block 3 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $30,000.

Frank Solorio (decd), Steven Solorio and Lynn Werner to Theresa and Trent Solorio, warranty deed, parts of Section 35 in Selby Township, $75,000.

Frankie and Jared Ortega to Martin Fiocchi Jr., warranty deed, parts of Section 26 in Selby Township, $13,000.

March 5

Jonathan and Samantha Hobaugh to Jaclyn Baumhardt and Anthony Copia, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Wyanet Township, $329,999.

March 6

Olsen Holdings LLC and Steven Olsen to Christopher and Janet Drewel, warranty deed, Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 in Block 40 in Spring Valley, $200,000.

March 7

Brian Brown to Jordan Brokaw, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 14 in Wyanet, $113,250.

Bradley Rollo to Harold and Verna Rollo, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 10 in Walnut Township, $174,000.

Michael and Michelle Cassidy to Doug Kessinger, warranty deed, part of Lot 2, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Block 1 in Walnut, $105,000.

Tricia Delaney to Marc Johnson, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 2 in J.D. Mercer’s Addition in Princeton, $92,000.

March 11

Central Bank Illinois (ex) and Gail Stoner (decd) to Jason and Melissa Maurice, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $70,000.

March 13

Brian Withrow to Tim Bott, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 27 in Ladd, $51,753.

Lawrence Magnuson to Paul Magnuson, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Wheatland Township, $381,194.45.

Paul Magnuson to John Magnuson, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Westfield Township and part of Section 20 in Westfield Township, $309,681.62.

Ronald Bohm to Samantha Bohm, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Greenville Township, $675,000.

March 14

Brian Ernat (tr) and Elaine Ernat Trust #1 to Alma Madera, trustees’ deed, Lot 3, Lot 4, Lot 5 and Lot 6 in Block 8 in Seatonville, $65,000.