Streator women’s clothing store Bromley & Brown to close

This is the last week for women’s boutique Bromley & Brown, 308 E. Main St., Streator.

“Almost eight years ago, Mary (Bromley Zavada) and I opened our doors on Main Street and since then have had the honor of serving our community. It’s been a wild eight years, to say the least, but the boutique has taught me so much and molded me into the person I am today. For that, I am so grateful,” owner Abbey Brown posted on the business’ page.

Her business partner and mother-in-law died in 2022.

“This decision is something that came with a lot of thought, prayer and tears, but at the end of the day, I am at peace.”

Brown thanked her customers, staff and the community of Streator for the support.

Friday is the last day the boutique is open.

