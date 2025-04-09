Marquette baseball, softball top Dwight: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 9, Dwight 3: At Dwight, the Crusaders (10-1, 3-0) scored four runs in the sixth to key the Tri-County Conference win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

Alec Novotney (double, sac fly, two RBIs), Griffin Dobberstein (RBI) and Payton Guttierez (two doubles) all had two hits, while Sam Mitre (three RBIs) homered. Novotney (Win, 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 K), Dobberstein (3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 K) and Easton Debernardi (1 IP, 2 K) shared mound duties.

Midland 3, Seneca 1: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (2-7, 1-4) were outhit 10-3 in the TCC loss to the Timberwolves.

Brant Roe tripled, Paxton Giertz had an RBI and Cam Shriey (4⅔ IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) took the loss.

St. Bede 17, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2 (4 inn.): At Woodland School, the Warriors fell to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in TCC play with the loss to the Bruins.

Sam Schmitz singled, doubled and drove in both WFC runs, while Nolan Price also doubled. Connor Dodge took the pitching loss.

Hiawatha 5, Serena 3: At Kirkland, the Huskers (1-6, 1-3) were held off the scoreboard after scoring all of their runs in the first in the Little Ten Conference loss to the Hawks.

Beau Raikes, Tucker Whiteaker (RBI) and Carter Meyer (RBI) each had a hit, while Meyer (5 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

Newark 13, Earlville 1: At Earlville, the Norsemen (4-9, 3-0) scored seven runs in the sixth and four in the seventh in the LTC victory over the Red Raiders (1-6, 0-1).

Toby Steffen (two doubles, RBI) had three hits for Newark, while Payton Wills (double, three RBIs) and Jackson Walker (two doubles, RBI) each had two hits. Kiptyn Bleuer added two RBIs and Eastin McBroom (7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K) earned the win.

Lane Rohrer (double) and Declan Brennan (triple, RBI) had the Earlville hits, while Aaden Browder (5⅓ IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Hinckley-Big Rock 14, Somonauk 9: At Hinckley, the Royals broke the game open with a seven-run fourth in the LTC win over the Bobcats (4-5, 2-2).

Luke Hartsell (three RBIs) had three hits to lead Somonauk, while Alex Barnes added a pair of hits. Landon Johnson (3 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) and Hartsell (3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) combined efforts on the hill.

Sandwich 9, Plano 8: At Sandwich, the Indians (3-7, 1-0) held off a late rally from the Reapers to post the Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Griffin Somlock (double, two RBIs) had three hits for Sandwich, while Braden Behringer (double, two RBIs) and Cash White (RBI) each had two hits. Nick Michalek (Win, 6 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) and Somlock (1 IP) shared mound time.

Softball

Reed-Custer 10, Streator 2: At Streator, the Bulldogs fell to 3-8 overall and 1-2 in ICE action.

Alexcia Middleton had two hits and Mya Zavada tripled for Streator. Caitlin Talty (7 IP, 5 ER, 3BB, 8 K) suffered the loss.

Marquette 16, Dwight 4 (5 inn.): At Dwight, the Crusaders (12-1, 3-0) scored eight times in the fourth in the TCC victory.

Hunter Hopkins (three RBIs, two stolen bases) and Makayla Backos (two doubles, three RBIs) both had three hits for Marquette. Lily Brewer (double, four RBIs) added two hits, and Taylor Cuchra blasted a solo homer. Cuchra (4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) earned the win in the circle.

Seneca 10, Midland 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Irish improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the TCC with the triumph over the Timberwolves.

Graysen Provance led the Seneca offense with a single, triple and four RBIs, while Tessa Krull (4 IP, 8 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (1 IP, 2 K) combined for a no-hitter.

Serena 19, Hiawatha 0 (4 inn.): At Kirkland, the Huskers (4-1, 2-0) scored seven runs in the first inning in the LTC win over the Hawks.

RayElle Brennan (double, triple, RBI) had three hits for Serena, while Brynley Glade (double, three RBIs), Jenna Setchell (RBI) and Maddie Glade (RBI) had two hits each. Winning pitcher Cassie Walsh (4 IP, 1 H, 9 K) and Emily Hoffman each drove in a pair of runs.

Newark 11, Earlville 4: At Earlville, the Norsemen moved to 6-5-1 overall and 3-0 in LTC play with the win over the Red Raiders.

Rylie Carlson (double, five RBIs) had four hits to lead Newark, while Adelaide Johnson (RBI), Brooklyn Wallin (RBI) and Cayla Pottinger (two RBIs) all had two hits. Dottie Wood (7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 10 K) earned the pitching victory.

Audrey Scherer (double, home run, three RBIs) had three hits for Earlville, while Bailey Miller (home run, RBI) had two hits. Addie Scherer (6 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) suffered the loss.

Sandwich 6, Plano 5: At Sandwich, the Indians (4-2, 1-0) pushed across the winning run in the seventh in the KRC win over the Reapers.

Paige Danner (RBI) had three hits for Sandwich, while Kayden Corneils (double, triple, RBI), Brooklyn Marks (triple, home run, three RBIs) and Jillian Freemon (RBI) all had two hits. Aubrey Cyr (4⅓ IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and Marks (Win, 2⅔ IP, 3 H 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) shared time in the circle.

Boys tennis

Ottawa 9, Kaneland 0: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates rolled to the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Knights.

Ayden Sexton, Evan Krafft, Kaden Araujo, Collin Olszewski, Landon Sawin and Tucker Ditchfield all won singles matches.

The Ottawa doubles teams of Krafft/Noah Gross, Caden Walter/Sawin and Ditchfield/Kaden Araujo were also victorious.