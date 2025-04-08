City Council denies petition to redevelop Peru Mall site for a proposed Starbucks

The Peru City Council denied a petition Monday to redevelop a portion of the Peru Mall site for a proposed Starbucks, after the site was deemed “unbuildable.” (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“Essentially, they were asking for an unbuildable, undevelopable lot to be created that impacted a lot of existing utility and drainage easements,” Peru Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said.

Planning and Zoning unanimously denied the request on March 26 and forwarded its response to council along with a recommendation of denial from Schweickert and Director of Engineering and Zoning Eric Carls.

Peru GKD Partners LLC sought to create a new .773 acre lot, located on the northeast portion of the Peru Mall site as a single tenant retail or restaurant, according to a letter written to the council from Planning and Zoning Chairman Cary Miller on March 27.

In the letter Miller said, GKD was working with a potential buyer for the property with the intent to develop a Starbucks. The issue — the site needs modifications.

During Monday’s meeting, Schweickert said GKD provided no plan for how the existing utility and drainage easements would be accommodated if a development were to occur and who would be responsible for it or who would pay for it.

“Essentially, it was completely lackluster on their petition with any supporting documents under our subdivision orders,” Schweickert said.