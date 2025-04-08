Notebook: Bureau Valley teams make Lincoln Trail Conference debut in a big way

The Bureau Valley Storm softball team had plenty to celebrate in Saturday's Lincoln Trail Conference debut, sweeping Monmouth United 11-1 and 10-0. (Photo provided by Brent Jamison)

The Bureau Valley baseball and softball teams didn’t just open the door to make their debut in Lincoln Trail Conference. They broke the door down.

The Storm baseball team scored 35 runs Saturday to sweep West Central at Biggsville, while the Storm softball team swept Monmouth United 11-1 and 10-0 in a pair of five-inning victories on the Storm’s home field.

Logan Philhower, Bryce Helms and Drake Taylor each smacked home runs in the first inning of the Storm’s 18-6, five-inning victory in Game 1 while Blake Foster and Elijah Endress launched home runs in the nightcap.

The homers for Philhower, Foster, Helms and Taylor were all the first of their career while Endress had his second.

Bryce Helms

BV baseball coach Ryan Schisler said it was a nice turnaround for the Storm (8-3) after having just one hit at home Thursday in an 8-0 loss to Orion.

“We struggled at the plate against Orion, so we took some time Friday to really revisit the approach and mindset we were taking to the dish and try to hammer some work there. To come out in the first inning of the next game and hit three home runs, it definitely takes some weight off,” he said.

“Overall, though, it was just nice to see our guys executing some of the things we’ve been teaching, and to have that equate to a bunch of runs is obviously even more rewarding. I think every guy on our roster had a hit between the two games, so that kind of team effort is what we’ll need to continue building to realize our potential as a group.”

Storm softball coach Dave Shepard said he and the girls talked about “just doing the small things and making the plays we were supposed to.” He said they have really been working on hitting and pitchers Carly Reglin and Mallory Maubach both did a great job hitting their spots.

“We’re seeing improvement with everybody so that’s good to see,” Shepard said. “Playing Princeville this Saturday, so that will be our second test. But really proud of how the girls are working hard and coming together as a team.

“Also really proud of the JV girls. They’re doing everything they can to help fill the roster.”

LaPorte named honorable mention all-state

Postseason senior Noah LaPorte was named Illinois Media Class 2A honorable mention basketball all-state. He missed the second team by two points and two spots.

LaPorte was the repeat BCR Player of the Year.

Princeton senior Noah LaPorte (Mike Vaughn)

Bureau Valley, Princeton will host regionals

Postseason assignments for baseball and softball have been announced by the IHSA. Bureau Valley will be hosting baseball and softball regionals with Princeton and St. Bede drawing softball regionals.

Bureau Valley will host a baseball regional in the Class 2A Chillicothe IVC subsectional A along with Mercer County. Princeton and Hall have also been assigned to the subsectional along with Kewanee, Knoxville, Orion, Sherrard and Rockridge.

St. Bede has been assigned to subsectional B in a 1A sectional with no host presently assigned. Putnam County and Stark County will be regional hosts in the subsectional, including Annawan-Wethersfield, Galva, Henry-Senachwine, Midland, Princeville Ridgewood and ROWVA-Williamsfield.

Bureau Valley and Princeton will host Class 2A regionals in softball with no sectional site presently named. They will be joined in the subsectional by Erie-Prophetstown, Mendota, Morrison, Oregon, Rock Falls, Sandwich, Somonauk and Stillman Valley.

St. Bede will also host a regional in the Class 2A Chillicothe subsectional A along with Hall and regional host Canton, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, IVC, Kewanee, Manito Midwest Central and Peoria Notre Dame.

Make-up dates set

Make-up dates for Monday’s postponements of the Newman and Princeton ball games are:

*The Newman at Princeton softball game was postponed to April 22

*The Newman at Princeton baseball game was postponed to April 29