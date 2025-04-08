Flags of Freedom’s 20th anniversary recognized by General Assembly

Flags of Freedom Committee members present a star from a former flag Monday, April 7, 2025, to the city of Princeton at the Princeton City Council meeting. (Derek Barichello)

The Flags of Freedom in Princeton held a fundraiser Saturday to celebrate its 20th anniversary and keep the flags flying at the Interstate 80 exits to the city.

Along with Saturday’s celebration, state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, recognized the group’s success and congratulated the city, presenting Resolution 201 to the General Assembly in Springfield.

Rodney Johnson, chairman of the Flags of Freedom Committee, read the resolution Monday to the Princeton City Council and Tom Root presented one of the stars from a former flag in a display case to the city. Mayor Ray Mabry said it will hang in City Hall.

“The Flags of Freedom Committee is made up not just of veterans, but a lot of people who are not veterans and they are serving every day on this committee,” Mabry said. “And they’re kicking butt and taking names.”

The Flags of Freedom was co-founded by Jack Scott and Harry Burrows with the original committee established in 2004 to get the project off the ground. Former Princeton Police Chief Tom Root, who was a noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Army, co-chaired the first committee.

The Flags of Freedom display, which was completed in 2005, features four flagpoles at each corner of Exit 56, the intersection of Route 26 and the cross-country interstate. The flags are a tribute to the men and women who have served, are currently serving and have served in the U.S. military.