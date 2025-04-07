Route ‘Flute’ 66 concert set at Prairie Arts Center in Princeton

The Prairie Arts Council will host the Route “Flute” 66 concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Prairie Arts Center in Princeton.

The concert is free to the public, but a free-will donation will be taken. Described as “a musical cross-country trip following Route 66 from Chicago to California,” it will feature performances by the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble and the Bloomington-Normal Flute Club.

The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, established in 1991 and directed by Sue Gillio, is a premier performance group in central Illinois. With a membership of 20 to 25 players, the group maintains an active performance schedule and has appeared at notable events such as the Chicago Flute Club Festivals in 2001 and 2009, as well as at the Epiphany Center of the Arts in Chicago in 2023. The ensemble was honored to perform as one of three invited groups at the 37th annual Principals Association Conference at the Peoria Civic Center in 2008. The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble also sponsors the annual Flute Day each February and hosts the Summer Flute Retreat every June.

The Bloomington-Normal Flute Club, founded in 2023 and directed by Rachel Bailey, is a dynamic and growing group that performs extensively in the Bloomington-Normal area. The ensemble is comprised primarily of adult flutists and aims to create an inclusive, welcoming environment for flutists of all experience levels. Rachel Bailey, a former student of Sue Gillio and an alumna of the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, is a flute performer and instructor at the Music Shoppe in Normal.

The two ensembles previously collaborated on the program “Inspired by Starved Rock” in 2024. This special concert is an opportunity to enjoy the talents of these two esteemed flute ensembles as they embark on a musical journey across the country.

The Prairie Arts Center is located at 24 Park Ave. E. Founded in 1995, the Prairie Arts Council is dedicated to strengthening and supporting participation in the arts across North Central Illinois. Since its formation, it has sponsored hundreds of concerts, programs, exhibitions, productions and classes for individuals of all ages and abilities. Programming is funded in part through grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Closet.