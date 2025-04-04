Princeton High School scholastic bowl coach earns coach of the year

Brody Anderson, head coach of the Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl team, has been named the Scholastic Bowl Coach of the Year by the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

Brody Anderson, head coach of the Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl team, has been named the Scholastic Bowl Coach of the Year by the Illinois High School Scholastic Bowl Coaches Association.

The honor recognizes Anderson’s leadership and the success of the PHS program, which has become a powerhouse in the region under his guidance.

Anderson returned to his hometown to teach history and coach, and he credits the students and his coaching team for the program’s rise.

“I’m truly honored and humbled,” Anderson said. “This award reflects the hard work of our student-athletes and the incredible progress we’ve made at Princeton. With the help of my assistant coach, Wendy Fredrickson, we’ve not only built a successful program, but we’ve helped grow the game locally as well.”

Since Anderson took the reins, the Princeton Scholastic Bowl team has seen record-setting performances and increased participation. The team’s success has helped fuel interest in academic competition throughout the surrounding area.

“For me, the most meaningful part has been mentoring and inspiring these young adults,” Anderson said. “Coming back home to Princeton and being a part of this journey with them has been something special.”

Anderson will be formally recognized at the IHSSBCA Awards Banquet on May 4 at Illinois State University.