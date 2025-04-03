State Sen. Arellano to host mobile constituent services at 5 Bureau County sites

State Sen. Li Arellano, Jr., R-Dixon, and his staff will host a series of Mobile Constituent Services events across the 37th Senate District at nine different locations in April, including five in Bureau County. (Photo provided by the Office of state Sen. Li Arellano Jr.)

State Sen. Li Arellano, Jr., R-Dixon, and his staff will host a series of Mobile Constituent Services events across the 37th Senate District at nine locations in April, including five in Bureau County.

“We just wrapped up our first month of Mobile Constituent Services across the district, where we were able to bring our office on the road to help residents with state issues,” Arellano said. “This is a great opportunity to meet with folks in more rural areas of the county, so they don’t have to travel to my offices in Dixon and Geneseo.”

10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 16: Walnut Public Library, 101 Heaton St.

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 16: Ohio Public Library, 112 N. Main St.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 16: La Moille Clarion Library, 81 N. Main St.

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 22: Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 22: Tiskilwa Public Library, 119 E. Main St.

Arellano plans to be at Mobile Constituent Services on April 16 and April 22. Staff will be available to assist on all other days, as the senator will be in Springfield for session.

For information about Arellano’s Mobile Constituent Service, contact his office at 779-251-5003 or visit www.SenatorLi.com.