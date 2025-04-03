April 03, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

State panel to vote Aug. 12 on OSF HealthCare plan to close OB, ICU services in Ottawa

Transition set to be completed by Aug. 31; public comments accepted through July 23

By Bill Freskos
OSF HealthCare plans to build a new inpatient hospital in Ottawa, the hospital chain announced Wednesday in a news release. The new hospital will be built across the street, south of East Norris Drive (U.S. 6), on a vacant 31-acre plot of OSF-owned land, OSF said in its release. The current OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center was built in the early 1970s and is at the end of its useful life with infrastructure challenges necessitating this decision, the hospital said.

OSF HealthCare plans to discontinue obstetrics and intensive care unit services at its St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa by the end of August. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare plans to discontinue obstetrics and intensive care unit services at its St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa by the end of August.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board recently accepted OSF’s application to close OB and ICU services at the Ottawa location.

The move is part of OSF HealthCare’s plan to centralize medical services in the Illinois Valley, moving services to St. Elizabeth in Peru.

According to the application, the transition is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, pending final approval.

A vote on the proposal is scheduled for the board’s next meeting on Aug. 12.

The public can request a hearing on the move by submitting written requests to the board by April 11. Public comments on the proposal will be accepted until July 23.

Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa issued a statement March 25, saying it will stand against the certificate of exemption application, including requesting a public hearing in Ottawa.

“With this objective in mind, we will be requesting a public hearing in Ottawa to allow community members to voice their concerns,” the organization said. “Our group is committed to advocating for Ottawa and its neighboring communities to prevent OSF from diminishing our healthcare services.”

Have a Question about this article?