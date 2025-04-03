State panel to vote Aug. 12 on OSF HealthCare plan to close OB, ICU services in Ottawa

OSF HealthCare plans to discontinue obstetrics and intensive care unit services at its St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa by the end of August. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare plans to discontinue obstetrics and intensive care unit services at its St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa by the end of August.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board recently accepted OSF’s application to close OB and ICU services at the Ottawa location.

The move is part of OSF HealthCare’s plan to centralize medical services in the Illinois Valley, moving services to St. Elizabeth in Peru.

According to the application, the transition is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, pending final approval.

A vote on the proposal is scheduled for the board’s next meeting on Aug. 12.

The public can request a hearing on the move by submitting written requests to the board by April 11. Public comments on the proposal will be accepted until July 23.

Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa issued a statement March 25, saying it will stand against the certificate of exemption application, including requesting a public hearing in Ottawa.

“With this objective in mind, we will be requesting a public hearing in Ottawa to allow community members to voice their concerns,” the organization said. “Our group is committed to advocating for Ottawa and its neighboring communities to prevent OSF from diminishing our healthcare services.”