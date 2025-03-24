OSF announces it will seek discontinuation of ICU, OB services at St. Elizabeth in Ottawa

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa will seek to close its five-bed intensive care unit and 14-bed obstetrics services, as facilities at OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru prepare to take their place. (Scott Anderson)

OSF will file a certificate of need application to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for the removal of these services.

The discontinuation of services in Ottawa will not take effect until the process is complete, which is expected to take several months.

Despite pushback from the community, the ICU will be replaced by an eight-bed unit and OB services of 11 beds in Peru, both approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board last year. These services are not expected to open until August 2025, according to OSF.

Once the application is complete, it will be available for public review on the IHFSRB website.

“This is bigger than just Ottawa. While we’re not satisfied with their enhanced plan, we’ll continue pushing for a hospital capacity that meets the needs of eastern La Salle County.” — Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said the city was aware of the planned changes and had been in ongoing discussions with OSF about the transition.

“We knew it was coming,” Hasty said. “The plan has always been that these services would be relocated to Peru as part of an overall strategy to enhance care in the region.”

While the move will result in the loss of critical services in Ottawa, Hasty acknowledged that it’s all part of the changing landscape of healthcare in rural areas.

“The loss of the ICU and OB services is significant for our community, but it seems to be the future of rural healthcare,” Hasty said.

Hasty’s comment about the loss of ICU and OB services being “the future of rural healthcare” highlights a growing trend in which smaller hospitals are shifting specialized services to larger centers because of limited resources and staff.

OSF did not respond late Monday afternoon with an updated statement on their decision to discontinue services in Ottawa.

However, last week OSF shared the following statement with Shaw Local News Network regarding its ongoing plans:

“OSF HealthCare has requested and received a 12-month deferral of the Certificate of Need review for the replacement hospital project in Ottawa. OSF remains committed to working with local officials to refine the regional health care delivery plan and will continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure the community’s needs are met. We will continue to meet with City of Ottawa representatives and our OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center Community Advisory Committee and will provide updates as the situation progresses.”

OSF’s announcement to discontinue ICU and obstetrics in Ottawa comes after it was granted a 12-month deferral for two projects affecting Ottawa’s health care system at a meeting with Illinois' Health Facilities and Services Review Board last week in Bolingbrook. Those two projects were establishing a new replacement hospital and discontinuing the current hospital once the new facility is completed.

