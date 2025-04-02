Princeton ‘clicks’ in 9-0 win over IVC

Princeton's Yocelyn Robledo (right) celebrates her goal with teammate Ella Grey during Tuesday's soccer match at Bryant Field against IVC. The Tigresses won 9-0. (Mike Vaughn)

It was a full throttle kind of day for the Princeton girls soccer team Tuesday.

The Tigresses jumped on visiting IVC for an 8-0 halftime lead and tacked on an early second half goal to end the game by the nine-goal mercy rule in a nonconference win at Bryant Field.

“I think something clicked tonight. We played quicker than we have and because of that things were open. Where the last few games we were just a little short of making a play, just behind it,” PHS coach David Gray said. “Tonight we were quicker and were able to make those plays and ended up getting easier shots on goal because we were a little quicker than we have been.

“Kind of like basketball. We were able to get open and get layups.”

The timing couldn’t have come at a better time, Gray said.

“Last year we kind of clicked at the end of the season and tonight it felt like we’re close to what we were at the end of the season last year. Only being the second week of games, it’s obviously a good spot to be in,” he said.

Sophomore Bella Clevenger, who scored two goals with an assist, said the Tigresses did well carrying their practice plan over to the game field.

“We’ve been working on our quick touches and everything in our practice yesterday and I think we did really good executing that today in our game,” she said.

Princeton senior Ella Grey makes her moves during Tuesday's soccer match at Bryant Field against IVC. The Tigresses won 9-0. (Mike Vaughn)

Senior keeper Maddie Oertel said the Tigresses are going to be stronger this year after their younger players gained a year of experience last season.

“I feel like Bella’s class was in their first year working all together, and having the full year we’ll do a lot better than we did last year,“ she said. ”Have a lot of confidence and touches and know how everyone plays and know everyone’s strategy and strong suits and weaknesses.”

Oertel, who entered the season 126 goalie saves behind Meghan Reha’s school career record, enjoyed being handed a big lead early.

“It definitely gives you a different mindset knowing I hopefully won’t have as much pressure on me this year compared to last year and the year before,” she said.

Gray said the Tigresses (3-1) shared the love on offense with six different scorers.

Olivia Sandoval scored twice in the first nine minutes and Clevenger added back-to-back goals in less than a minute for a 4-0 lead.

Madi Gibson added a pair of goals with Yocelyn Robledo and Keely Cardosi (0:05) added one each to make it 8-0 at the half.

Princeton's Olivia Sandoval pushes the ball up the pitch during Tuesday's soccer match at Bryant Field against IVC. She scored two goals in the Tigresses' 9-0 victory. (Mike Vaughn)

Keighley Davis scored in the first minute and a half of the 20-minute second-half to end the match.

Ava Kyle and Ava Hobson each chipped in an assist.

“Several of our goals we’re the result of all build up. A few passes in a row and that’s just a sign of really good soccer, good understanding,” Gray said. “We’re a team heading in the right direction. Hopefully, we keep focused and keep climbing the mountain.”

Gray couldn’t remember the last time the PHS teams, girls or boys, have been on this side of the mercy rule.

“It’s going to help our confidence. But we’ve got some pretty big dragons out there to slay that we’ve got to get ready for,” he said. “If we think we’re going to be good enough because we’ve won these couple matches to beat all those teams, we’re not there yet.”

The Tigresses return to action at home Thursday against Mendota and against Alleman on Saturday.