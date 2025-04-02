Election 2025: Here’s what Illinois Valley candidates had to say about Tuesday’s results

Michelle and Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski pose for a photo during Election night on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at their home in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at how candidates across the Illinois Valley reacted to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.

Peru mayor

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski won every precinct Tuesday against political opponent Doug Bernabei, gaining 2,108 votes for 72% of the vote.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone that voted. Getting reelected is special because that means that the citizens like what we are doing.” — Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski

Kolowski addressed the contention between he and Bernabei leading up to Election Day.

“It’s very unfortunate. At times, I had to defend myself and I didn’t like it, but I had to defend myself and fight off the lies. I didn’t like it and I apologize for it. But, I had to defend myself.” — Ken Kolowski

Bernabei congratulated Kolowski.

“While we have some different approaches, I feel in my heart that he truly loves the city of Peru. The people clearly agree with that and he earned his victory. When someone is able to do that they deserve to be rewarded with such a mandate for reelection. I called Mayor Kolowski and was the one ironically to inform him of the results. I told him he should be proud of his accomplishments over the last four years.” — Doug Bernabei, mayor candidate

La Salle mayor

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove had received 1,277 votes to 386 for Hammers, 107 for Hicks and 32 for Thompson from Tuesday’s unofficial tally.

Grove thanked supporters for putting him in position to earn another term.

“Wow! I want to thank my fellow La Salle residents for your support. I appreciate the trust you put in me. It is an honor and privilege to serve as your mayor.” — La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove

Candidate Jamie Hicks expressed his disappointment in the results.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote for me yesterday. The numbers still don’t seem real. Pretty upsetting for all I’ve done and have had done to me. City of La Salle, Illinois you sleep in the bed you made remember that.” — Jamie Hicks, mayoral candidate

Spring Valley mayor

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson garnered 823 votes to political challenger Debra Perino’s 162 votes on Tuesday in unofficial results.

“Thank you so much for your incredible support! I’m honored to serve our community for the next four years!” — Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson

Mendota mayor

Mendota Mayor David Boelk held a commanding 647 to 238 lead in unofficial results from Tuesday.

“I would like to thank all of the voters in Mendota and my entire city staff that always give 110% to make Mendota the greatest place to live, raise a family and work. Lastly, a big thank you to my friends and family that have always stood with me though it all because without their support and guidance I would not be where I am today. I love Mendota and I love America. — Mendota Mayor David Boelk

Political opponent Gross congratulated Boelk.

“Thank you for all of your support throughout my campaign and a special congratulations to Mayor David Boelk for his win. Happy days ahead to us all and thank you again for everything. — Shallen Gross, mayoral candidate

Waltham referendum falls short

Unofficial results on Waltham’s referendum showed 488 residents voted no and 286 voted yes for raising property taxes for a school expansion project.

“I am deeply disappointed by the outcome of the building referendum, as it was an opportunity to enhance the learning environment for our students and staff. However, as we have always done, we will continue to prioritize what is best for our students and remain committed to providing them with the highest quality education possible.” — Waltham Superintendent Kristi Eager

Oglesby city manger falls short

The La Salle County Clerk’s Office reported 283 “yes” votes to 678 “no” for Oglesby to adopt the city manager form of government. The total isn’t final but advocates and opponents agreed the margin was decisive.

“I think this was an amazing team effort. The town came together to speak their minds. We have a lot of work to do going forward for a more community-driven dialogue.” — Brandy Day, a vocal opponent of the proposal and who penned an editorial published in Shaw Media

“The people of Oglesby have spoken and the no vote won by a huge margin. Now the question is can the commissioner form of government solve the real and significant problems Oglesby faces caused by the commissioner form of government.” — Jay Baxter, a proponent who circulated petitions to put a referendum on the ballot

Streator City Council

Daniel Danko was the leading vote getter Tuesday for Streator City Council, grabbing 769 votes. While Danko led Tuesday’s unofficial results, Scott Sheurer also is in position to gain a seat on the council with 488 votes, just short of 100 more than the next candidate.