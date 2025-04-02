‘Considerable damage’ in La Salle duplex fire, chief says

Firefighters spray water on a structure fire in the 600 block of U.S. 6 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

A number of neighboring departments assisted the La Salle Fire Department in extinguishing a duplex fire on Tuesday on U.S 6 across from the golf course.

La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said firefighters received the call about 2:30 p.m. Both adult occupants were home at the time and they were removed safely from the home. Crews remained on the scene until 5 p.m.

Janick said a cat died in the fire and another was rescued. No other injuries were reported.

The west side, where the fire originated is not habitable because of the considerable damage in the garage area, Janick said.

“There was considerable smoke and water damage to the west side,” he said. “There was some smoke and a little bit of water damage on the east side. That would probably be more probable of being habitable in the near future.’

Janick said the department cut the power and gas on both sides of the structure for safety, so it will take time and cleanup before they are able to turn it on for the east side’s residents’ safety.

The fire was determined to be accidental, Janick said. There is no dollar estimate for damage at this time.