Streator softball opens ICE with win: The Times Monday Roundup

Softball

Streator 10, Herscher 2: At Herscher, the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-0) outhit the Tigers 11-3 in opening the Illinois Central Eight Conference season with a victory on Monday.

Makenna Ondrey pitched the compete triumph for Streator, allowing just three hits, no earned runs, with three walks and 13 strikeouts.

Mya Zavada (double, two RBIs) had three hits, while Ondrey (double, RBI) and Joyce Walkling double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Alexcia Middleton also knocked in a single run.

Newark 23, Hiawatha 1 (4 inn.): At Kirkland, the Norsemen (3-5, 1-0) pounded out 18 hits and took advantage of 10 Hawks errors.

Rylie Carlson (two doubles, triple, four RBIs) and Kate Bromeland (two doubles, four RBIs) each had four hits for Newark. Adelaide Johnson (two triples) had three hits, while Brooklyn Wallin (two doubles, four RBIs) and Cayla Pottinger (double, two RBIs) had two hits apiece. Sadie Pottinger and LeAnn Monsess each drove in a pair of runs.

Dottie Wood (Win, 2 IP, 1 H, 6 K) and Cayla Pottinger (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) shared time in the circle.

Indian Creek 5, Somonauk/Leland 2: At Shabbona, the Bobcats (0-4, 0-1) dropped their LTC opener to the Timberwolves.

Brooke Bahrey had two hits for Somonauk/Leland, while Kaydence Eade recorded an RBI. Eade (6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 12 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

Earlville 12, West Carroll 2: At West Carroll, the Red Raiders improved to 3-1 on the season with the win over the Thunder.

Audrey Scherer (double, home run, four RBIs) had four hits, while Bailey Miller (double, RBI) added three hits. Addie Scherer blasted two homers and drove in four, while earning the pitching win allowing just three hits, no earned runs with no walks and three strikeouts.

Baseball

Herscher 7, Streator 0: At Herscher, the Bulldogs (2-5, 0-1) opened their Illinois Central Eight Conference slate with the loss to the Tigers.

Keegan Angelico had Streator’s lone hit — a double in the third — while Jake Hagie (Loss, 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Isaiah Weibel (1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Hinckley-Big Rock 6, Serena 3: At Hinckley, the Royals scored four times in the first inning to jumpstart the Little Ten Conference win over the Huskers (0-4, 0-1).

Beau Raikes (RBI) and Carter Meyer each singled for Serena’s only hits. Tucker Whiteaker (Loss, 3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) and Ryne DeBernardi (3 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 4 K) shared duties on the hill.

Newark 13, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Norsemen (2-7, 1-0) opened LTC play with a win over the Hawks.

Newark’s Kiptyn Bleuer fired the complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out 12. Toby Steffen (double, RBI) and Jacob Seyller (two RBIs) each had two hits, while Landon Begovac, Eastin McBroom and Kaleb Carlson all had two RBIs.

Somonauk 11, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the Bobcats (3-2, 1-0) scored four times in the third and fifth innings in the LTC triumph over the Timberwolves.

Noah Brandt (home run, three walks, RBI), Alex Barnes (double, three RBIs), Tristan Reed (double, three RBIs) and Landon Johnson (two RBIs) led the way at the plate for Somonauk. Johnson (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K) earned the win with relief help from Aldo Resendez (3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).

Earlville 7, West Carroll 3 (8 inn): At Savanna, the Red Raiders (1-3) scored four times in the extra inning to earn their first win of the season.

Grady Harp (double, three RBIs) had four hits to lead Earlville. Declan Brennan had a pair of hits, while Aaden Browder, Joe Clifford and James Henne each had an RBI.

Brennan (1 IP, 2 K) recorded the pitching win on relief of Browder (7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K).

Jordan Heider

Fieldcrest 12, Bloomington Central Catholic 4: At Wenona, the Knights, behind a solid effort from starting pitcher Jordan Heider (6⅔ IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) improved to 4-3 on the season.

Tyler Serna went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Fieldcrest, while Drew Overocker doubled in a pair of runs. Heider, Eli Gerdes and Lucas Anson each had an RBI while Lucas May had a double.