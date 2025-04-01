La Salle County announces crackdown on distracted driving

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday a crackdown on distracted driving.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

During April, motorists will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, but also illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.