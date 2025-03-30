La Salle County marriage licenses: February 17-March 14, 2025

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Feb. 17 through March 14, 2025.
- Cory Jay Kling of Streator and Sandra Lee Davis of Streator
- Justin Ray Sedam of Peru and Roshawn Shy’ane Sibley of La Salle
- Grant Thomas Listro of Hammond, Indiana and Hannah Margaret Gomez of Hammond, Indiana.
- David William Kerns Jr. of Marseilles and Christie Ann Tukesbrey-Kilbride of Marseilles
- Anthony Ray Lozano of Sheridan and Jessica Briana Del Real of Sheridan
- Seth Allen Read of Seneca and Brooke Maureen Miller of Seneca
- Kevin Osmin Centeno Huete of La Salle and Alexandra Orozco of La Salle
- Antonio Jose Navarro of Ottawa and Bethany Jane Dovin of Ottawa
- Jorge Luis Lopez Mendoza of Streator and Kely Johana Pineda Perez of of Streator
- Anderson Rafael Zapata Marin of Streator and Xaviera Carolina Carrillo of Streator
- Christopher Kent Hanna of Somonauk and Christina Spevak Hougan of Somonauk
- Samuil Vladimirovich Papazian of Elkhart, Indiana and Jasmine Lily Rusavuk of Elkhart, Indiana.
- Richard Wade Thomson of Ottawa and Julie Renee Chavarria of Ottawa