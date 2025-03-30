March 30, 2025
La Salle County marriage licenses: February 17-March 14, 2025

By Tom Collins
Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Feb. 17 through March 14, 2025. (Shaw Media file photo)

  • Cory Jay Kling of Streator and Sandra Lee Davis of Streator
  • Justin Ray Sedam of Peru and Roshawn Shy’ane Sibley of La Salle
  • Grant Thomas Listro of Hammond, Indiana and Hannah Margaret Gomez of Hammond, Indiana.
  • David William Kerns Jr. of Marseilles and Christie Ann Tukesbrey-Kilbride of Marseilles
  • Anthony Ray Lozano of Sheridan and Jessica Briana Del Real of Sheridan
  • Seth Allen Read of Seneca and Brooke Maureen Miller of Seneca
  • Kevin Osmin Centeno Huete of La Salle and Alexandra Orozco of La Salle
  • Antonio Jose Navarro of Ottawa and Bethany Jane Dovin of Ottawa
  • Jorge Luis Lopez Mendoza of Streator and Kely Johana Pineda Perez of of Streator
  • Anderson Rafael Zapata Marin of Streator and Xaviera Carolina Carrillo of Streator
  • Christopher Kent Hanna of Somonauk and Christina Spevak Hougan of Somonauk
  • Samuil Vladimirovich Papazian of Elkhart, Indiana and Jasmine Lily Rusavuk of Elkhart, Indiana.
  • Richard Wade Thomson of Ottawa and Julie Renee Chavarria of Ottawa
