More on 34 to return Father’s Day weekend

For many years there was a partnership with Bureau County Tourism and the Henry County Tourism Bureau to present More on 34 Miles and Miles of Garage Sales.

Things changed with the organizations and the event changed to just a Bureau County event.

This year the plans are to reinvent the More on 34 event that will be held Father’s Day weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14. Communities along U.S. 34 are encouraged to have townwide garage sales, food stands and other events. This will include towns across Bureau County including La Moille, Dover, Princeton, Wyanet, Sheffield and Neponset and Kewanee, Galva, Altoona, Oneida and Watega in Henry County.

Let organizers know if your town is holding any special events or if there are spots of special interest that shoppers should stop at. For example – the Psycho Silo Saloon is hosting a motorcycle part swap meet those days and the First Lutheran Church in Princeton is hosting its Old Wheels Car Show. Buffalo Days will be going on in La Moille all weekend. Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton hosts two days of garage sales with inside and outside vendors.

In Henry County, Galva will host live music on Sunday night for its Levitt AMP Music Series. Stop by The Filling Station in Bishop Hill for their Father’s Day specials. In nearby Geneseo, its annual Music Festival will be taking place with music throughout town and vendors in the park.

The street corners will be full of signs directing visitors to individual sales. A list of locations will be printed showing where sales are located and a list of locations will be posted online. Information on how to submit your sale will follow. Go to explorehenrycounty.com and bureaucounty-il.gov/tourism

Everyone is welcome to participate and set up a sale along the route. For info contact Kathy Bauer, Bureau County Tourism at kathybctourism@yahoo.com or Kelly Wolf –Explore Henry County at tourism@henrycty.com.