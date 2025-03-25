Matthew Klein debuts 2 videos showcasing the TBM Avenger Reunion Show in Peru

Matthew Klein talks to the Peru City Council on Monday, March 24, 2025, about the TBM Avenger Reunion Show. (Maribeth Wilson)

Peru’s “signature event” the TBM Avenger Reunion Show, hit new cinematic heights during Monday’s Peru City Council meeting.

Cinematographer Matthew Klein showcased the first of two videos during the presentation portion of the meeting, saying a year ago the council tasked him with capturing TBM event story.

“This air show is different from many other air shows,” he said. “It’s not as commercialized and how you guys pair it with the memorial aspect.”

Klein said there are three main aspects of the project; the first a video that captures the whole reunion – with still photography around the video. The second a piece on Brad and Jane Deckert, the T83 caretakers and the reason the event was started.

The final portion of the project will dive deeper into the event by taking a deeper dive into the event; interviewing people, caretakers and veterans from around the country.

Alderman Jim Lukosus said the videos were fantastic and captured the essence of what they had been trying to convey to the public with the air show.

“Now, this is our 10th anniversary and we are really looking forward to this year,” he said. “It’s going to be special. We hope to have the most TBM’s that we’ve ever had.”

Alderman Tom Payton agreed, saying that the videos give a look at what the show is all about.

The council approved Klein to produce the video for $8,500 during the Committee of a Whole meeting last May. An anonymous donor came forward with an offer to pay $1,000, leaving the overall cost of the project $7,500.

Last year during that meeting, Klein and his team had been brainstorming new ideas, since the premiere of “Ice Climbers of Starved Rock” and people have suggested the TBM show May 17-18 at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport.

Peru can use the video at no cost, including editing or taking still photographs for advertising purposes. But, Klein has access to the use of it, as well.

Phase 1, is what Klein is calling the initial 2 to 3 minute highlight video. The next step in the process is unknown until Klein and his team get started and see what footage and stories there are to tell.

Klein said his team is unsure if the project will produce a mini-episode series or a film like format.

To view the air show recap visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_GG-x6ZVmg