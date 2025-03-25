Grand jury indicts Streator man on murder charge

Joshua Casey stands before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in an Ottawa courtroom. (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Local)

A Streator man accused of strangling a woman was indicted Tuesday for murder.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and indicted Joshua R. Casey, 38, for first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Murder is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Prosecutors have disclosed limited information about Jessica Balma’s death, except to say she died by manual strangulation and that investigators recovered evidence of an attempt to conceal her death.

Casey was expected to appear Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for arraignment and a possible detention hearing. Though Casey had signaled he intends to seek private counsel, an attorney had not entered an appearance on Casey’s behalf as of Tuesday.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments:

Sabas A. Villareal, 33, of Mendota (two counts of domestic battery);

Trechon Holmes, 31, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);

Jacqueline M. Stadler, 37, of Peru (aggravated battery; criminal damage to government property);

Nicholas E. Panicucci, 26, of Oglesby (aggravated domestic battery);

Justin N. Balaban, 32, of Dixon (retail theft; unlawful possession of methamphetamine);

Eugene K. Kindhart, 56, of Peru (driving while revoked);

Cassandra M. Tunget, 37, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Antwon T. Baines, 26, address unknown (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Daniel B. Chronister, 27, of Ottawa (retail theft);

Dominique G. Shebley, 23, of Princeton (aggravated battery);

Tara L. Johnson, 34, of Earlville (retail theft);

William J. Phillips, 27, of Streator (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

There were 11 other individuals indicted on drug possession charges.