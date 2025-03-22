Woodland gets walk-off win over GSW : The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Woodland 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 6: At Woodland School, the Warriors moved to 1-1 on the season on Friday as a pair of Panthers errors in the bottom of the seventh helped set up a walk-off run-scoring single by Brezdyn Simons.

Simons finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Woodland, with Connor Dodge adding two singles, Theron Essman a double and two RBIs and Brayden Matsko an RBI.

Matsko (1 IP, 2 K) earned the win in relief of starter Nolan Price (6 IP, 12 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 8 K).

Marquette 11, Genoa-Kingston 1 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville in the Play the Turf Jamboree, the Crusaders (2-0) scored five time in the top of the first on the way to the win over the Cogs.

Marquette was led at the plate by two hits each from Jaxsen Higgins (five RBIs), Anthony Couch (two RBIs, three stolen bases), Sam Mitre (RBI) and Alec Novotney.

Easton Debernardi (Win, 3 IP, 0 H, 5 K) and Novotney (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K) combined to hold G-K to just one hit.

Streator 10, Sandwich 3: At Sandwich, the Bulldogs (1-1) scored three in the third, two in the fourth and five in the seventh against the Indians.

Streator was led at the plate by two hits each from Cole Winterrowd (double, four RBIs), Nolan Lukach (RBI) and Blaize Bressner (RBI). Jake Hagie had a homer and two RBIs, while Keegan Angelico also recorded an RBI. Clay Christoff (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 13 K) earned the complete-game victory on the mound.

Nick Michalek (double, two stolen bases) had two of the Indians four hits, while Braden Behringer and Griffin Somlock each had an RBI. Michalek (Loss, 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K), Behringer (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K) and Anthony Wade (1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER) all took the mound.

Newark 9, Seneca 2: At Seneca, the Norsemen scored two runs in the third, then added four in the four in the win over the Fighting Irish.

Newark (1-1) was led at the plate by Landon Begovac (three singles, a double, two RBIs), Payton Wills (single, double, RBI), Kiptyn Bleuer (double), Eastin McBroom (two RBIs), Toby Steffen (two RBIs) and Jackson Walker (RBI).

McBroom (Win, 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K), Begovac (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) and Walker (1 IP, 1 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Joey Arnold doubled in a run for Seneca (0-2), while Paxton Giertz and Brody Rademacher each singled, and Landyn Ramsey recorded an RBI.

Cam Shriey (3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 BB) suffered the loss on the hill.

South Beloit 4, Earlville co-op 0: At Earlville, Declan Brennan, Grady Harp and Joe Clifford each singled in the Red Raiders (0-3) loss to the Sobos.

Aaden Browder (Loss, 5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K), James Henne (2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Landen Tirevold shared mound efforts for the hosts.

Softball

Riverdale 13, Marquette 2: At Jacksonville in the Play the Turf Jamboree, the Rams scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning as the Crusaders dropped to 2-1 on the season.

Kealey Rick singled twice, Kinley Rick doubled, and Kelsey Cuchra and losing pitcher Taylor Cuchra each posted an RBI for Marquette.

Earlville 5, South Beloit 3: At Earlville, Addie Scherer (7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K) pitched the Red Raiders (2-1) to the win over the Sobos while also posting two singles and a walk-off two-run double.

Audrey Scherer had two hits and scored three times for Earlville, while Samantha Knauf and Rylee Hill each doubled.