Longtime pizza business Maria’s Pizza closes in Peru

Maria’s Pizza in Peru closed after 20 years in business.

In a Facebook post Saturday, customers were thanked for their love and support over the years. The owner said she has faced financial hardships because of the economy. Her family will be relocating immediately, the post said.

“I’m grateful for all the years of success you gave us,” read the post.

Maria’s Pizza, 1819 U.S. 6, Peru, will be having a sale for its contents Tuesday and Wednesday with details to be announced on its social media. Customers who want to say goodbye are encouraged to stop in at this time as well.

For her regulars, she plans to make and freeze pizzas with her remaining products and will be reaching out to those she’s made pizzas for.