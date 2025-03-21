Spring Valley man gets probation for trying to defraud bank

A Spring Valley man was put on probation Thursday after pleading guilty to trying to bilk a La Salle bank out of more than $17,000. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Cole R. Wozniak, 22, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to financial institution fraud, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison but the possibility of probation.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to four years conditional discharge, a non-reporting form of probation, and dismissed a second count of forgery, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

According to open-court statements, Wozniak attempted on Nov. 5 to open an account at La Salle State Bank with a personal check for $17,562 from an account with a local credit union.

Wozniak also asked to withdraw what Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder termed “a large portion” in cash. Kidder said La Salle State Bank employees quickly ascertained the account with the credit union was no good; but by that time Wozniak had left the bank.

Wozniak, who had no prior criminal history, declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before being placed on conditional discharge.