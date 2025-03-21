Sex offender pleads guilty to loitering near Ransom school

A registered child sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to loitering near Ransom grade school. Tomure Adams could face three years in prison.

Adams, 50, of Bolingbrook entered a blind plea in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of sex offender in a school zone, a Class 4 felony. A second such count was dismissed.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 15. Adams will at that time have an opportunity to speak in open court.

Adams was charged in December after school officials spotted a “suspicious person” in a vehicle driving around the school building on Dec. 3 and “loitered there some time.”

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court that the school superintendent confronted the driver, later identified as Adams, and took a photo of his license plate. The suspect, he said, told the superintendent he was there to meet an individual he named; but the person identified had no connection to Ransom school.

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies tracked the plate number and questioned Tomure Adams, who was found to have a 1999 conviction from Will County for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Adams admitted to police he was at the school about 10 minutes.