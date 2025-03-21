OSF HealthCare defers decision on future Ottawa hospital plans for 1 year

OSF HealthCare was granted a 12-month deferral for two projects affecting Ottawa’s healthcare system at a meeting with Illinois' Health Facilities and Services Review Board on Tuesday in Bolingbrook. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare was granted a 12-month deferral for two projects affecting Ottawa’s healthcare system at a meeting with Illinois' Health Facilities and Services Review Board on Tuesday in Bolingbrook.

The two projects under review were:

Project 24-011: Establishing a new replacement hospital.

Project 24-013: Discontinuing the current hospital once the new facility is completed.

OSF’s request for the deferral comes after a previously granted six-month delay that ended this month.

OSF said the additional time will be used to continue discussions with local officials, implement components of the regional model of health care and assess plans going forward.

A year ago, OSF HealthCare proposed building a new $120 million hospital across U.S. 6 from the existing OSF St. Elizabeth facility. A proposed reduction in the number of surgical beds and elimination of intensive care unit services from the hospital’s initial plan drew criticism from citizens and some local governments over the past year.

Despite the request, eight members of Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa attended the meeting to give presentations voicing their opposition to the deferral.

CHO has advocated for more community involvement in the planning process, urging OSF to prioritize local input.

CHO representative Colleen Burns explained her issue with OSF’s process so far during the meeting.

“It’s sort of a head scratcher to why these plans were formulated to begin with - and without input from the local advisory committee put in place when OSF acquired the hospital in 2012,” Burns said. “What this feels like is a big corporate move that’s putting profits over patients.”

While the decision did not go CHO’s way, board members encouraged OSF to engage more actively with the Ottawa community, including monthly meetings to work toward a resolution.

Ottawa city and OSF officials have talked about the future of the hospital in private meetings. OSF was open to adding eight more medical/surgical beds – four of those being intermediate care beds – and a second procedure room to its initial plans, but Ottawa officials believe the modification still comes up short of meeting the local demand.

Additionally, the state panel asked OSF to provide regular updates on the progress of the projects throughout the 12-month deferral period.

CHO Member Margaret “Peg” Reagan said that board members praised the passion demonstrated by the CHO members, with several saying they were impressed by the informed presentations made by the group.

“We weren’t happy with the board’s decision but we were glad to hear that they’re demanding more from OSF going forward,” Reagan said. “Our job certainly isn’t done yet, and we will continue to advocate for a healthcare system that serves everyone in Ottawa.”