March 21, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Boys basketball: Top 10 scoring leaders for the BCR Boys Class of 2025

By Kevin Hieronymus
Tyler Billhorn

Tyler Billhorn scored 1,270 career points for LaMoille, ranked second only to Roger Weller (1,785) for the Lions in school history.

Heres a look at the boys scoring leaders for the class of 2025:

PlayerPoints
Noah LaPorte (Princeton)1,616
Tyler Billhorn (LaMoille) 1,270
Landon Hulsing (BV)1,210
Brayden Klein (LaMoille)1,051
Elijah Endress (BV)839
Jordan Reinhardt (Princeton)789
Wyatt West (Hall)552
Mason Ross (St. Bede)541
Bryce Helms (BV)436
Halden Hueneburg (St. Bede)435

Note: LaPorte is the No. 1 scoring leader for PHS, Hulsing is No. 6 at BV and Billhorn is No. 2 and Klein No. 6 for LaMoille

Other classes scoring leaders: Braden Curran-jr (Hall) 659, Gino Ferrari-jr. (SB) 349, Luis Lopez-jr (DePue) 331, Logan Philhower-jr. (BV) 294, Carson Riva-jr. (SB) 199

Have a Question about this article?