Boys basketball: Top 10 scoring leaders for the BCR Boys Class of 2025

Tyler Billhorn scored 1,270 career points for LaMoille, ranked second only to Roger Weller (1,785) for the Lions in school history.

Heres a look at the boys scoring leaders for the class of 2025:

Player Points Noah LaPorte (Princeton) 1,616 Tyler Billhorn (LaMoille) 1,270 Landon Hulsing (BV) 1,210 Brayden Klein (LaMoille) 1,051 Elijah Endress (BV) 839 Jordan Reinhardt (Princeton) 789 Wyatt West (Hall) 552 Mason Ross (St. Bede) 541 Bryce Helms (BV) 436 Halden Hueneburg (St. Bede) 435

Note: LaPorte is the No. 1 scoring leader for PHS, Hulsing is No. 6 at BV and Billhorn is No. 2 and Klein No. 6 for LaMoille

Other classes scoring leaders: Braden Curran-jr (Hall) 659, Gino Ferrari-jr. (SB) 349, Luis Lopez-jr (DePue) 331, Logan Philhower-jr. (BV) 294, Carson Riva-jr. (SB) 199