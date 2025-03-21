Boys basketball: Top 10 scoring leaders for the BCR Boys Class of 2025

Heres a look at the boys scoring leaders for the class of 2025:
|Player
|Points
|Noah LaPorte (Princeton)
|1,616
|Tyler Billhorn (LaMoille)
|1,270
|Landon Hulsing (BV)
|1,210
|Brayden Klein (LaMoille)
|1,051
|Elijah Endress (BV)
|839
|Jordan Reinhardt (Princeton)
|789
|Wyatt West (Hall)
|552
|Mason Ross (St. Bede)
|541
|Bryce Helms (BV)
|436
|Halden Hueneburg (St. Bede)
|435
Note: LaPorte is the No. 1 scoring leader for PHS, Hulsing is No. 6 at BV and Billhorn is No. 2 and Klein No. 6 for LaMoille
Other classes scoring leaders: Braden Curran-jr (Hall) 659, Gino Ferrari-jr. (SB) 349, Luis Lopez-jr (DePue) 331, Logan Philhower-jr. (BV) 294, Carson Riva-jr. (SB) 199