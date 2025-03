Hall senior Ryan Bosi has signed to compete for the Purdue University Northwest track and field team. He was a state qualifier in the triple jump and 4 x 100 relay last year. He plans to study computer science. He was joined at Wednesday's signing by his parents (front row) Steve Bosi and Amy Bosi; and (back row) Hall coach Matt Hassler, Zack Bosi, Brody Bosi, Kaylee Lauck and Hall head coach Rob Malerk. (Photo provided by Hall High School)