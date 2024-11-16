Jamie Hicks announces bid for La Salle mayor

Jamie Hicks, an outspoken advocate for change, has announced he will be running for La Salle mayor in 2025 with the goal to bring back the town everyone loves and ensure everyone has a voice. (Photo provided by Jamie Hicks)

Jamie Hicks, an outspoken advocate for change, announced Friday he will be running for La Salle mayor in 2025 with the goal to bring back the town everyone loves and ensure everyone has a voice.

“I have lived in La Salle for over 23 years,” he said in a news release. “During that time, I have seen many changes in our city, and sadly, many of them have left me disheartened. The current leadership has allowed this town to fall into a state of neglect, and it’s time for a change.”

“That’s why I’m running for mayor – to bring back the town that we all know and love, and to ensure that the people of La Salle have a voice that is heard and respected.”

Hicks will be joining incumbent Mayor Jeff Grove and Gary Hammers in a bid for mayor.

Hicks said in a news release the time for transparency and action is now as the town is overdue for meaningful changes, and he will lead the way in making that happen.

“We need economic development, major infrastructure repair, clean water, clean air, and above all, we need to feel safe in our own community,” he said in the news release. “When emergencies happen, we need to know that the city is prepared and has our best interests at heart. Under my leadership, I will do everything in my power to bring these changes to life and return the city to the people.”

Hicks said public safety is a top priority for him and he plans to engage with all manufacturers in La Salle, especially after the Carus Chemical fire on Jan. 11, 2023.

“That incident should have been an eye opener, but instead, it turned into an ongoing nightmare that still hasn’t been properly addressed,” he said in a news release. “I will hold these companies to strict guidelines and enforce all ordinances to ensure that they prioritize the safety of our community. Polluters will be held accountable, and I will work closely with state legislation to enforce safety protocols.”

Hicks said he also also will address the housing crisis, ensuring La Salle’s most vulnerable residents, especially those in high-rises, have safe, secure places to live.

On infrastructure, Hicks said he will tackle failing and undersized water mains and ensure the water supply is removed from flood zones.

“We will stop applying short-term fixes to long-term problems, particularly with our streets, which have been neglected for far too long,” he said.

Hicks said in a news release he is committed to promoting commercial business without sacrificing the needs of La Salle’s residents and wants to attract businesses in a way that benefits the entire community, and he said that starts with making sure infrastructure can support them.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what La Salle has become over the last two years,” he said. “The current administration has failed us with lies and deception. The mayor has his own agenda, and it doesn’t include you. I will ensure that we prioritize the needs of all residents, not just a select few.”

Hicks said in a news release he plans to hold city employees accountable for the proper maintenance of city equipment and ensure that they receive proper training. This will save the city money and improve services like street sweeping and sewer maintenance, he said.

“Our city infrastructure deserves better care, and I will make sure it happens,” he said.

He said he will make sure the city follows all state, local and federal laws when it comes to job bids and will not cut corners or play favorites. Contractors will be held to a high standard, Hicks said.

“La Salle is my home, and I believe it’s time for us to reclaim it together,” he said. “Let’s work to build a city we can all be proud of – one that’s safe, thriving, and transparent.”