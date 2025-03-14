Bureau Valley’s Livia Vohland is state bound for her Agriscience Research project

Livia Vohland was selected as the District 1 FFA Discovery Star in Agriscience based on her Agriscience Research project centering around tomato breeding and genetics. (Photo provided by Caseelynn Shimmin)

Vohland is a member of the Bureau Valley FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes four outstanding Middle School FFA members in each of the five FFA Districts in Illinois. Each is honored as the District Discovery Star Award for outstanding accomplishments in FFA and agricultural education. The District Discovery Star Awards – including the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement and Star in Agriscience recognize FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Vohland was selected as the District 1 winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. Vohland is the daughter of Isaac and Ruth Vohland of Walnut.

Receiving this honor now makes Vohland eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Mt. Zion on Saturday, March 22. Vohland was previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardee in this area.

Vohland has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: Middle School FFA Conference, multiple community service events, and monthly meetings.

Caseelynn Shimmin and Alexa Jacobs are the agriculture teachers and FFA Advisors at Bureau Valley High School.

Vohland will receive plaques for her accomplishments. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.