Princeton library expands meeting room seating to 20 people

Princeton Public Library extended its gratitude to the Friends of the Princeton Public Library for the donation of two additional tables for the Matson Meeting Room.

These mobile, portable tables seamlessly nest with the library’s existing tables, requiring minimal storage space while maximizing the functionality.

With this addition, the Matson Meeting Room can now comfortably accommodate up to 20 people, enhancing its ability to serve local businesses, nonprofit organizations and community groups.

Located next to the café, the conference room offers a space equipped with free Wi-Fi and an audiovisual system.

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library help extend the library’s tax-based budget.

For details about the Matson Meeting Room or the Friends of the Princeton Public Library, visit princetonpl.org.