Two men were arrested Sunday morning on complaints of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said in a Monday news release.

Stanley Mercer, 29, and Dakota Luttrell, 29, of Tiskilwa were both arrested by Bureau County deputies at 12:30 a.m. on complaints of unlawful possession of weapon by felon, Reed said in the news release. Luttrell also was arrested on a complaint of DUI.