Ottawa High School finishes 4th place in statewide IHSA Solo and Ensemble contest

The Ottawa High School music program continued its run of success Saturday.

The program finished in fourth place in the Class A Solo and Ensemble competition with 510 points, finishing behind Wheaton St. Francis with 678 points, Kewanee with 597 points and Sycamore with 573 points.

The next contest is organizational, and Ottawa is scheduled to perform April 11-12 in Coal City. The two competitions combine to determine the state music champion.

The solo and ensemble contest has more variables with students competing in several events. The second part of the two-part competition, the organization contest, has four performances, with a maximum of 300 points available. In past years, Ottawa has maxed out its score during the organization contest.

Ottawa has won 22 state music titles, winning its last Class AA state title in 2017-18. The program has finished in the top four since.

The choir program is led by Ali Stachowicz, and band is led by Andrew Jacobi.