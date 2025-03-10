Wanted: Election judges in La Salle County

Election judges (from left) Tammy Samek, Tracy Jefferson, Anita Salazar and Grace Irwin pose for a photo on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Peru. La Salle County needs more help at the polls, according to La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner. (Scott Anderson)

Ever thought of becoming an election judge? If so, think about applying. La Salle County needs more help at the polls.

Monday, the La Salle County Board adopted an ordinance setting the per diem rate of pay for judges at primary and general elections. The ordinance fixes a technical issue contained in past resolutions.

La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner appealed for more help at the polling places. By law, she needs three election judges (ideally, five) at each precinct in La Salle County for a total of 357 positions. She needs at least 60 judges to meet the requirement at the April 1 elections. There are some precincts with no election judges currently scheduled.

“This would be the perfect election for someone to come on and learn what to do,” Ebner said, anticipating above-average turnout. “I have changed the training class and it is more hands-on learning. I have gotten great responses from the judges that have come to the eight classes I have held so far.”

Additional spots are available by calling 815-434-8201.

Further down the road, Ebner hopes to get the County Board to agree to an increase in election judge pay starting with the 2026 primary.

In other matters, the board: