Chester Weger, released on parole in Starved Rock murder case, moving out of La Salle to Missouri

Chester Weger is moving to Missouri.

Weger, who recently turned 86, had been residing in La Salle since 2021, about two years after the Illinois Prisoner Review Board granted him parole.

Weger had served six decades for the murder of Lillian Oetting, one of three women found fatally bludgeoned in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park. He was paroled in 2019.

An automatic notification from the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Program indicated that Weger had changed his status and has a new address in western Missouri near the Kansas state line.

An email to one of his attorneys was not immediately answered Friday afternoon.

Weger has spent the past few years trying to overturn his conviction and has made some headway in La Salle County Circuit Court. He is set for new proceedings in May.