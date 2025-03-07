Area youth wrestlers qualify for IKWF, IESA state finals

A large number of the area's young wrestlers have advanced to youth wrestling state tournaments being held in both Peoria and DeKalb this weekend. (Gary Middendorf)

A multitude of the area’s young wrestlers have advanced to various youth wrestling state tournaments being held in both Peoria and DeKalb this weekend due to strong performances in recent weeks at sectional tournaments.

The IESA State Meet at DeKalb’s Convocation Center will feature a plethora of locals representing their schools. Those include wrestlers from:

Ottawa Shepherd – Wyatt Doty (65 pounds), Maverick Kurtz (75), Dakota Harmon (90), Connor Eggers (100), Logan Huenefeld (119), Wyatt Mikkelesen (135) and John Pitts (185).

Morris – Kharter Sullivan (65), Kamdyn Sullivan (75), Parker Valentine (75), Max Shenberg (119), Aiden Wiggins (135) and Myles Shenberg (135).

Coal City – Eli Wix (65), Brantley Brooks (95), Ryder Gill (95), Gavin Roudis (105), Phoenix Senodenos (105), Carter Wix (126), Dominic Zuccarello (135), Max Christensen (145) and Cody Kozlowski (167).

Sandwich – Brantley Green (70), Gavin Chalfin (80), Jaxon Brunoehler (85), Isaac Brunoehler (112), Logan Torrance (119), Eli Futrell (145), Joseph Renteria (145), Brody Stone (167), Adan Hernandez (185) and Daniel Arriola (185).

Seneca – Kolton Kennedy (75) and Deklyn Thompson (85).

The IKWF State Championships, meanwhile, are being held at the Peoria Civic Center, with a multitude of locals representing their non-school clubs. Those include wrestlers from:

Streator Wrestling Club – Pyper Antolik (95), Lillian Dorsam (74), Luis Moreno (108) and Allen Antolik (134).

Sandwich Wrestling Club – Adeline LeCuyer (61), Elise LeCuyer (67), Jace Young (52), Krew Raines (55), Atreyu Koulis (95), Avery Salmieri (135), Khloe McCaslin (53), Elizabeth Agajanian (67), Ava Lyons (88), Jaslyn Ramirez (90), Blakley Richards (60), Marcelo Villarreal (108), Olivia Agajanian (110), Jessica Rios (110) and Alexia Cather (130).

Ottawa Wolfpack – Carter Noonan (84), Cash Lucas (93), Cortez White (178), Cullen DeMink (154), Quinn North (108), Maddox Noonan (69), Rowan Harsted (59), Paisley Raikes (67), Brooks Noonan (62), Huck DeBernardi (58), Lincoln Caruso (55), Easton Ball (46), Sarah Kurtz (61) and Ellah Raikes (55).

nWo – Genevieve Del Muro (61), Jaxon Schimandle (46), Brixton Gomez (58), Damien Givhan (66), Layla Giertych (82), Zach Caputo (74), Aydan Del Muro (148), Andrew Caputo (125), Silas Eberle (69), Austin Villarreal (86), Chase Valentine (126), Maximus Pearch (135), Mason Villarreal (144) and Wesley Janick (110).

Morris Wrestling Club – Sophia Boaz (95), Chase Ebert (43), Jenson Briscoe (43), Ethan Heckler (49), Quinton O’Donnell (70), Connor Walls (95), Evan O’Donnell (84) and Henry Symons (80).

Lil' Coalers – Brooklyn Sharwarko (45), Elliot Munsell (95) and Charles Christensen (66).

L-P Crunching Cavs – Collins Miller (135), Sofia Smith (72), Isabella Grisham (90), Stephanie Hawkins (102), Thomas Hughes (125), Aiden Urbanc (134), Jake Kasprak (93), Audriana Plut (145), Karson Kelly (188) and Brody Sliker (84).

Dwight Wrestling Club – Mia Hoffner (95).